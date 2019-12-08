A Lil’ Positivity: Solange Set To Receive The “Lena Horne Prize For Artists Creating Social Impact” Award

Solange Set To Receive The “Lena Horne Prize For Artists Creating Social Impact” Award

According to Billboard, Solange is out here getting recognition in a major way. She will reportedly be the first recipient of the “Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact”, which honors “excellence at the intersection of arts and activism.”

In a statement, Solange expressed how humbled she was to even be considered for the award.

“I will never forget being a young girl and the impact of hearing the great Lena Horne so radiantly and powerfully singing the words ‘believe in yourself’ from that remarkable moment in The Wiz. I have carried it with me closely my entire life. At the age of 12, I played this very role at the Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas and it was then I learned about Lena’s dedicated activism and fearless integrity as a woman and groundbreaking artist. I am honored to be receiving an award that bears her name and continue her legacy of using the arts to inspire reflection and evoke change.”

Knowles will be handed the award at a special event at The Town Hall in New York City on Feb. 28, 2020 along with $100,000, which she will turn over to Project Row Houses, a Houston-based nonprofit.