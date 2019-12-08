R.I.P. Rapper Juice Wrld Dead At 21 After Suffering Seizure

Juice Wrld Dead At 21

Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Chicago rapper Juice Wrld, has passed away. TMZ reports that the talented rapper suffered a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport after deplaning a flight from L.A. Sunday morning. Witnesses told TMZ that they saw him seizing and law enforcement officials report that he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

He was rushed to a local hospital while still conscious and later pronounced dead.

He just turned 21-years-old last Monday.

Juice Wrld had a breakout year in 2018 with his hit “Lucid Dreams” and worked with the like of Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott. In 2018 he also released a mixtape with Future.

This story is still developing…