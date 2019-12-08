For Your Viewing Pleasure: DaBaby Performs His Hits “BOP” & “Suge” On ‘Saturday Night Live’ [Video]

DaBaby Takes His Talents To Saturday Night Live

DaBaby is out here doing big things, and this weekend, he hit a huge milestone as he performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time!

The North Carolina native brought his signature red turtleneck and The Jabbawockeez for an energetic rendition of his hit, “Suge,” along with some more backup dancers during another performance of his track, “BOP.” DaBaby absolutely killed it, as always, with everyone in the crowd having just as much fun as the rapper does onstage.

Check out DaBaby’s live performances of “Suge” and “BOP” down below: