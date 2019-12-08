LHHNY Season 10 Super Trailer: Cyn Calls Out Erica Mena’s Matchmaking & Chrissy Cries Over Foreclosure

#LHHNY Season 10 Super Trailer

VH1’s homecoming season of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” is on the way and bursting with drama. Premiering Monday, December 16 at 8:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes, this season marks the return of original vets alongside fan-favorite cast members.

A SIX MINUTE super trailer has been released and in it, you see just a taste of what’s going down on Mona Scott Young’s show.

Chrissy’s back in New York after venturing into Miami real estate and she’s looking to settle the score with Kimbella and Yandy. She gets distracted however when BOSSIP’s story drops about her boyfriend Jim Jones losing their house to foreclosure and the estate selling for $100 at auction.

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden have broken up reportedly over cheating which somehow prompts Cyn’s ex Erica Mena to try to make a love connection between Joe and his ex Tahiry. An irate Cyn calls out Erica and she and Tahiry meet up in person.

Speaking of Erica Mena she’ll confront Safaree over rumors that he wanted to propose to that ex in Jamaica with the SAME ring he gave her, clearly they work it out however because there’s footage from their wedding.

Yandy’s also back and her businesses are booming, despite that she’s worried that when Mendeecees is released (SOON) that the state won’t let him live with her and her foster daughter because he’s a felon.

Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece, Juju, Jonathan Fernandez are also set to appear this season, along with newcomers Phresher and Jennaske.

