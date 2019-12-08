Over It: Summer Walker Booed At New Jersey Nightclub, Singer Says She ‘Doesn’t Perform On Couches’
Summer Walker Booed At New Jersey Nightclub
Summer Walker’s “Over It” (again) and issuing a response. The soulful songstress recently made a scheduled appearance at New Jersey’s XL Nightlife for her official concert afterparty and things apparently didn’t go well.
TheShadeRoom reports that promoters for the event told fans she was set to host the party for an hour and also perform three songs. While she did her job of hosting, fans became outraged when she didn’t perform as advertised and started booing her.
Footage from the club has surfaced and it shows a seemingly uninterested Summer holding a microphone while fans took pictures and video. Boos then ensued.
Summer then responded and claimed that she NEVER signed an agreement to sing and only agreed to do a walkthrough.
“Aye look, ya’ll gotta stop letting these promoters finesse y’all. I DO NOT, I REPEAT, I DO NOT sing on couches. Put some respect on my name if you would like to see me perform I’ll be at Terminal 5 on the 7th & 8th & Jimmy Fallon on the 9th, that’s where you can see me perform. Thank y’all for whoever came to see me at the Jersey WALK THROUGH, I appreciate it.”
M E S S.
Summer’s response led to @Elirealest, the promoter for club XL, to post (and delete) a signed contract to show that Summer violated the agreement.
The “Girls Need Love” singer said however that the contract was “fake” and is now threatening to sue.
“Ni**as posting fake contracts your getting sued. sh**s dead gross of you, now u b**chin on live all for some clout. Sh**s really a hell of a drug. I’ve done over 10 walk throughs this year and did exactly that, walked through. No issues,” she wrote on her Instastory.
SHEESH, Summer can’t seem to catch a break. Remember when the singer, an admitted empath who struggles with social anxiety, was shaded for not hugging fans at meet and greets? She also caught HELL on social media when she said she doesn’t like to take showers but added that she prefers baths instead.
Summer’s probs aren’t over, the club promoter’s taking her to task on Instagram, hit the flip.
@Elirealest posted that clip of Summer at the venue and criticized her for making him her fall guy.
“If this is a fake deal why grab the mic and do this? Keeping it 💯She got boo’d and tried to blame me that I didn’t book her for a show. We all know she wasn’t booked for a show. (As to why my date wasn’t on her tour list) If you know the business you know it’s a difference between a show and a hosting with songs. To people that don’t know the business educate yourself before you formulate an opinion on what’s going on. But I appreciate everyone who came out and my apologies to anyone who didn’t feel satisfied with the event, definitely not my fault but I appreciate y’all.”
View this post on Instagram
If this is a fake deal why grab the mic and do this? Keeping it 💯She got boo’d and tried to blame me that I didn’t book her for a show. We all know she wasn’t booked for a show. (As to why my date wasn’t on her tour list) If you know the business you know it’s a difference between a show and a hosting with songs. To people that don’t know the business educate yourself before you formulate an opinion on what’s going on. But I appreciate everyone who came out and my apologies to anyone who didn’t feel satisfied with the event, definitely not my fault but I appreciate y’all. #jersey
He also added that he’s WELL AWARE that he didn’t book Summer for a performance and looks forward to their court date.
“Contract clearly says hosting with songs…we all know this wasn’t a show. Nobody promoted a show. I made it clear this was a club appearance and she was suppose to perform a couple songs, don’t even trip cause we gonna settle in court.”
Summer also shaded the promoter with a post on her page.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.