Over It: Summer Walker Booed At New Jersey Nightclub, Singer Says She ‘Doesn’t Perform On Couches’

Summer Walker Booed At New Jersey Nightclub

Summer Walker’s “Over It” (again) and issuing a response. The soulful songstress recently made a scheduled appearance at New Jersey’s XL Nightlife for her official concert afterparty and things apparently didn’t go well.

TheShadeRoom reports that promoters for the event told fans she was set to host the party for an hour and also perform three songs. While she did her job of hosting, fans became outraged when she didn’t perform as advertised and started booing her.

Footage from the club has surfaced and it shows a seemingly uninterested Summer holding a microphone while fans took pictures and video. Boos then ensued.

Hey #WeUsNewJersey World Word is @summerwalker was boo’d here in New Jersey over some confusion about if she was supposed to do a show or a walk through. She’s saying that she was booked for a walk through but the promoter promoted it as a show. THREAD 🔊 pic.twitter.com/L26RQ2mLhy — WeUsNewJersey (@WeUsNewJersey) December 7, 2019

Summer then responded and claimed that she NEVER signed an agreement to sing and only agreed to do a walkthrough.

“Aye look, ya’ll gotta stop letting these promoters finesse y’all. I DO NOT, I REPEAT, I DO NOT sing on couches. Put some respect on my name if you would like to see me perform I’ll be at Terminal 5 on the 7th & 8th & Jimmy Fallon on the 9th, that’s where you can see me perform. Thank y’all for whoever came to see me at the Jersey WALK THROUGH, I appreciate it.”

M E S S.

Summer’s response led to @Elirealest, the promoter for club XL, to post (and delete) a signed contract to show that Summer violated the agreement.

The “Girls Need Love” singer said however that the contract was “fake” and is now threatening to sue.

“Ni**as posting fake contracts your getting sued. sh**s dead gross of you, now u b**chin on live all for some clout. Sh**s really a hell of a drug. I’ve done over 10 walk throughs this year and did exactly that, walked through. No issues,” she wrote on her Instastory.

SHEESH, Summer can’t seem to catch a break. Remember when the singer, an admitted empath who struggles with social anxiety, was shaded for not hugging fans at meet and greets? She also caught HELL on social media when she said she doesn’t like to take showers but added that she prefers baths instead.

Summer’s probs aren’t over, the club promoter’s taking her to task on Instagram, hit the flip.