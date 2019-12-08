So Sad: Two NYC Women Drunkenly Fall Onto Subway Tracks, Leaving One Dead
Woman Dies After Stumbling Onto Subway Tracks
A woman in New York City drunkenly tumbled onto the subway tracks and ended up being fatally struck by a train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, despite her friend’s valiant efforts to save her.
According to police, the 30-year-old victim fell off of the platform at the Broadway Junction A/C train stop around 1:30 a.m, which is when she landed in front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound A train. The woman’s friend tried to rescue her, jumping onto the tracks along with her as the train rolled into the station.
One user on Twitter wrote about witnessing the harrowing incident, saying that the first woman looked intoxicated. He also mentioned that other citizens were banging on the train to get it to stop after running over the woman.
When the train ran over the first woman who fell, she died at the scene. Her friend was taken to Brookdale University Hospital with a broken arm, according to police.
According to reports from The NY Daily News, a homeless man at the Broadway Junction station said he witnessed the tragic incident, noting that both women appeared to be inebriated. “They were too close to the tracks,” he said.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.