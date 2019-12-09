Brother Nature Allegedly Started The Fight In Miami And Now Is Getting DRAGGED By Everyone Who Defended Him
Brother Nature has made a name for himself for being one of the most positive figures in all of the twisted world of the internet. All he does is post adorable pictures with animals and make people smile. What’s not to love about that?
Well, this weekend Brother Nature was seen getting beat up on two separate occasions: once outside of La Sandwicherie in Miami and then inside that same place. Everyone immediately came to his defense. Who would want to hurt Brother Nature?!
Well, according to surveillance footage and a statement from La Sandwicherie, Nature was actually the aggressor.
https://www.instagram.com/lasandwicheriebrickell/?utm_source=ig_embed
The shop and witness accounts have placed the blame on the internet star. Now, this tweet from Brother Nature looks like it wasn’t all the way sincere:
So you know what happens next: the internet that came to his defense dragged the hell out of him.
