Shaun King Vowed To Find Brother Nature’s Attackers And Subjected Himself To Scam-Related Slander

Shaun King Clowned Again

When Brother Nature got his noggin rocked over the weekend, everyone was quick to come to his defense. One such person to do so was Shaun King, who vowed to find the men responsible despite the fact, the ENTIRE time this was on the internet the men responsible were tweeting out that they did, in fact, beat up Brother Nature. The men were even doing interviews and everything.

There was no hiding.

King, though, inserting himself into some stuff that didn’t involve him and acting like he’s gonna find justice has everyone clowning the hell out of him.

Shaun King after he kills Brother Nature's assailant and receives the GoFundMe money pic.twitter.com/CeF7mKE91g — Patrick Knight (@DubTrixxx) December 7, 2019

Sir. Have a seat. Now, enjoy this slander and go back to whatever you’re doing.