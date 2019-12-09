Not Again: Steve Harvey Incorrectly Announces Wrong Miss Universe Costume Contest Winner

Steve Harvey Incorrectly Announces Wrong Miss Universe Costume Contest Winner

Steve Harvey has been minding his own business for the majority of 2019 just traveling and representing the old uncle hive. Now however he’s being once again accused of making a mistake during an annual beauty pageant. Back in 2015 he incorrectly announced the winner of Miss Universe and went viral in every video format imaginable. If that wasn’t bad enough he subjected to jokes about it in every appearance he made anywhere well into the years after the mistake took place. Fast forward to 2019 and it seems Steve has made that mistake again but according to TMZ he’s not willing to take the blame. This time but he’s blaming the teleprompter.

Harvey revealed the winner of 2019’s costume contest. Reading from a prompter, Steve announced Philippines as the winner, the audience cheered, but the woman wearing the costume seemed very confused. The woman then grabbed the mic from Steve, and corrected him, saying she was actually representing Malaysia. Steve was clearly pissed, and pointed out the prompter he was reading from clearly stated Philippines as the winner, he followed it up with a, “Y’all gonna quit doing this to me.”

Poor Steve, he takes a break from traveling the tropical parts of the world with his boo to bless the contest with his expertise and they set him up for the finesse.

Miss Universe is standing by Steve and they’re alleging that he was correct.

.@IAmSteveHarvey had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L8DpAyNL9I — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019

