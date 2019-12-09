Keeping It Real: Lil Nas X Reflects On This Past Year And Reveals His Private Emotional Struggle

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Struggles Emotionally Behind-The-Scenes

Even though Lil Nas X has only been in the spotlight for a short amount of time, it looks like the fame is already getting to him. We’re used to seeing the “Old Town Road” singer as the happy-go-lucky guy who’s constantly posting memes all over social media–but even those who don’t seem to take life so seriously have their dark moments.

Shortly after news broke that Juice Wrld tragically passed away at only 21-years-old, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to have a heart-to-heart with his fans. He started out by tweeting a “RIP” message for the fellow artist before going into his own personal struggles.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

“I usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me,” Nas began. “This year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG.”

i usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. this year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG. — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

He goes on to speak about his outward appearance, recognizing that he’s good at acting like nothing ever gets to him–but obviously, that’s not entirely true. The rapper followed up his previous tweet, writing,

“I like to pretend hate and s**t don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary.” After reflecting on his own journey, he delivered a message to anyone reading his tweets: “With all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys”

i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

While Lil Nas X opening up about his emotional struggles seems like something we’re not used to seeing from him, the singer has become known for his ability to always keep it real with his fans–which is great, knowing he has a lot of young followers going through similar struggles.

It just goes to show you that even the most positive celebrities are dealing with struggles we’re not even aware of every single day.