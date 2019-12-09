Unfoolish: Ashanti Reveals Whether Or Not She’s Spoken To Nelly Since Their Break-Up [Video]

Ashanti Reveals Whether Or Not She’s Spoken To Nelly Since Their Break-Up

Whether you like the show or not, one thing that’s always guaranteed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! is that Andy Cohen is going to get some juicy information out of all of our favorite celebs. Is there a question that most interviewers wouldn’t dare ask? Andy will go there–and that’s always appreciated.

Ashanti and Eva Marcille were the guests on the latest episode of the series, and luckily for fans of both women, they talked about anything and everything over the course of the show. From rating some questionable fashion choices to Eva’s relationship with Housewives like Nene Leakes, this episode definitely has some subjects that fans will be intrigued to hear about. With that being said, something unexpected came up on the after-show that a lot of viewers have probably been wondering for a very long time.

During that portion, one fan wrote in asking whether or not Nelly ever paid back the money that he owed Ashanti. In the past there have been rumors that the R&B singer allegedly owes her upwards of $500,000 that he “borrowed” sometime before their split.

But for anyone hoping to get some inside info on their former relationship, unfortunately…our girl Ashanti is media trained. She let Andy Cohen know that Nelly never owed her any money and revealed that they haven’t even spoken to or seen one another since they broke up approximately 7 years ago.

While Ashanti didn’t exactly reveal anything shady about her former relationship, the body language when she’s asked about him owing her some money is definitely worth watching.

Check out the clip of Ashanti and Eva Marcille from Watch what Happens Live! for yourself down below: