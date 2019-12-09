Melanin Magic: STUNNING South African Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019

During last night’s Miss Universe 2019 pageant, a stunner from South Africa took home the to prize. Zozibini Tunzi is Miss Universe 2019 after beating out Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson and Mexico’s Sofia Aragon in the final three.

Zozibini stunned in the all the categories but it was the interview portion where she really shined. In her final question, the 26-year-old was asked “What should be teaching young girls today” and she gave a brilliant response.

Zozibini wants little girls to learn about leadership and to “take up space.”

“Leadership. It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time – not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be,” she said. “I think we are the most powerful beings in the world, and that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching these young girls – to take up space.”

BOOM.

Zozibini is the first black woman to win the competition since Leila Lopes in 2011. This also makes the first time Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe have all been black women.

For the FIRST time in history, Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe are ALL BLACK WOMEN 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xwi5ktn4Ct — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 9, 2019

Zozibini is described as a” proud advocate for natural beauty” and a passionate activist “engaged in the fight against gender-based violence.”



Isn’t she lovely???

Congratulations to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi!