Congratulations: PNB Rock Expecting A Baby With THIS Pretty Little IG Model

- By Bossip Staff
"Blood Brother" New York Screening

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

PNB Rock And Girlfriend Expecting A Baby

Congratulations are in order for rapper-singer PNB Rock. The 28-year-old is expecting his second seed! PNB is in a relationship with Stephanie Sibounheuang, 27, who announced they’re expecting to fans via her Youtube channel. She let fans know she was having a girl, PNB already has one daughter from a previous relationship.

Stephanie and PNB have been publicly dating since at least earlier this year. The mother-to-be was actually present when he was arrested for alleged drug possession back in January.

 

Money Bagg Yo 4Eva Heartless Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Here’s Stephanie’s first pregnancy Vlog and announcement.

Congratulations to the young couple!
Steph’s maternity photos are super cute so far, hit the flip to see them.

Babydaddy 👅 @pnbrock

A post shared by @ yiminx on

