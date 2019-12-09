Congratulations: PNB Rock Expecting A Baby With THIS Pretty Little IG Model

PNB Rock And Girlfriend Expecting A Baby

Congratulations are in order for rapper-singer PNB Rock. The 28-year-old is expecting his second seed! PNB is in a relationship with Stephanie Sibounheuang, 27, who announced they’re expecting to fans via her Youtube channel. She let fans know she was having a girl, PNB already has one daughter from a previous relationship.

Stephanie and PNB have been publicly dating since at least earlier this year. The mother-to-be was actually present when he was arrested for alleged drug possession back in January.

Here’s Stephanie’s first pregnancy Vlog and announcement.

Congratulations to the young couple!

Steph’s maternity photos are super cute so far, hit the flip to see them.