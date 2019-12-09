When They Snub Us: Twitter Drags Melanin-Allergic Golden Globes Into Washclothless Abyss
REALLY???
Twitter Vs. 2020 Golden Globes
No Lupita? No Jordan Peele? No “Us?” No Zendaya? No “Euphoria?” No Ava? No “When They See Us?” No Jharrel Jerome? No Sterling? No Kelvin Harrison Jr? No “Waves?” No “Luce?” No Octavia Spencer? No Viola? No Queen or Slim? WHAT???
Whew chillay, the 2020 Golden Globes TRIED IT with their blindingly white nominations that lacked women, women of color, men of color and everyone else not-white in a shocking (but not-very-shocking) Hollyweird moment.
Now, there was a glimmer of justice with Eddie Murphy‘s nod for “Dolemite Is My Name,” Cynthia Orivo’s nod for “Harriet” and Billy Porter’s nod for “Pose” but that’s literally it in a year filled with Black cinema excellence.
Peep the noms and spicy Twitter chitter-chatter over those very white noms on the flip.
Here’s the FULL list of Golden Globe nominees (if you care)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Joker
1917
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell
Parasite
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Miserables
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917 – Thomas Newman
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Spirits,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
“Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
