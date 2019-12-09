When They Snub Us: Twitter Drags Melanin-Allergic Golden Globes Into Washclothless Abyss

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcement

Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

REALLY???

Twitter Vs. 2020 Golden Globes

No Lupita? No Jordan Peele? No “Us?” No Zendaya? No “Euphoria?” No Ava? No “When They See Us?” No Jharrel Jerome? No Sterling? No Kelvin Harrison Jr? No “Waves?” No “Luce?” No Octavia Spencer? No Viola? No Queen or Slim? WHAT???

Whew chillay, the 2020 Golden Globes TRIED IT with their blindingly white nominations that lacked women, women of color, men of color and everyone else not-white in a shocking (but not-very-shocking) Hollyweird moment.

Now, there was a glimmer of justice with Eddie Murphy‘s nod for “Dolemite Is My Name,” Cynthia Orivo’s nod for “Harriet” and Billy Porter’s nod for “Pose” but that’s literally it in a year filled with Black cinema excellence.

Peep the noms and spicy Twitter chitter-chatter over those very white noms on the flip.

Here’s the FULL list of Golden Globe nominees (if you care)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Joker
1917
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell
Parasite
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Miserables

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917 – Thomas Newman
Marriage Story – Randy Newman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Spirits,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
“Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

    123456789101112
