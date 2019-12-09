Courtside Meats: Lizzo Wore Her Cheeks Out To The Lakers Game And Twitter EXPLODED With Debate, Jokes And Fighting
- By Bossip Staff
Lizzo Sparks Debate…Again
Celebrities showing up courtside to NBA games all the time. Usually it’s not a big deal at all. However, Lizzo decided to grab some attention by putting her entire butt cheeks on display in a thong.
Then, when the cheerleaders were dancing to her song, she turned around, hit a twerk and had her cakes all over the Jumbotron. This has sparked all sorts of debate about how we treat Lizzo’s body, fat phobia and *squints* cakes in front of children?
Also, there are WWE jokes.
So this is all one big mess and civil war over one woman’s donk. Sigh…peep the debates. What do you think? Sound off…
