Courtside Meats: Lizzo Wore Her Cheeks Out To The Lakers Game And Twitter EXPLODED With Debate, Jokes And Fighting

Lizzo Sparks Debate…Again

Celebrities showing up courtside to NBA games all the time. Usually it’s not a big deal at all. However, Lizzo decided to grab some attention by putting her entire butt cheeks on display in a thong.

Lizzo hits a twerk while enjoying the the Laker Girls routine to “Juice” at tonight’s Lakers game… pic.twitter.com/xdDQV8OqPJ — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2019

Then, when the cheerleaders were dancing to her song, she turned around, hit a twerk and had her cakes all over the Jumbotron. This has sparked all sorts of debate about how we treat Lizzo’s body, fat phobia and *squints* cakes in front of children?

Also, there are WWE jokes.

Lizzo being unapologetically herself and comfortable in her body makes y’all uncomfortable and uneasy because y’all use fat women to feel better about yourselves to attain some kind of self esteem. That’s your L. — Calvin (@TheCalvinBenson) December 9, 2019

So this is all one big mess and civil war over one woman’s donk. Sigh…peep the debates. What do you think? Sound off…