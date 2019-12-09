P-Pops & Jollof: Cardi Shares Her Spectacular Nigeria Adventure, Sends Passport Twitter Into A TIZZY
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi’s Spectacular Nigeria Trip Shatters Twitter
We stan a culturally diverse queen who shared her spectacular journey through Nigeria in viral clips, Instagram-melting flicks and hilarious recaps that took her relatable energy to another level.
Oh yes,
Cardi Chioma B had the time of her life partying in the gorgeous country where she made it rain in the skrip club, ate like a West African queen and blessed poor communities with her time and money.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Cardi’s spectacular Nigeria trip on the flip.
