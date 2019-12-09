P-Pops & Jollof: Cardi Shares Her Spectacular Nigeria Adventure, Sends Passport Twitter Into A TIZZY

Cardi B having a BLAST in Nigeria! 😂❤️

pic.twitter.com/C9sGK3ekfb — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) December 7, 2019

Cardi’s Spectacular Nigeria Trip Shatters Twitter

We stan a culturally diverse queen who shared her spectacular journey through Nigeria in viral clips, Instagram-melting flicks and hilarious recaps that took her relatable energy to another level.

Oh yes, Cardi Chioma B had the time of her life partying in the gorgeous country where she made it rain in the skrip club, ate like a West African queen and blessed poor communities with her time and money.

Cardi B is a vibe 😂😂😂 babe says she wants to see the real Nigeria, the hood, jollof and whores 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/djhZYsrt6n — Tessyama 🖤 (@tescool) December 6, 2019

