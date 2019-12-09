F**k 12: 3 California Correctional Cops Brutally Beat Brown Man To Distortion, Allegedly Called Him “Terrorist”

San Joaquin Correctional Officers Beat Brown Man In Alleged Racist Attack

Three correctional officers stand accused of beating 24-year-old Jacob Servin beyond recognition inside a San Joaquin County Sheriff jail facility according to CBS Sacramento. Servin says the attack was racially motivated and accuses the pigs of spewing racist slurs and calling him a “terrorist”.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow has announced an internal investigation into the violent incident although that may be difficult considering that there were no cameras inside the cell where Servin was beaten.

Below is the surveillance footage of what Servin looked like when he first came into the station and what he looked like when he left the holding cell where the officers nearly beat him to death…allegedly.

Not a single officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. They are all working right now and collecting their checks.