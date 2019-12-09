F**k 12: 3 California Correctional Cops Brutally Beat Brown Man To Distortion, Allegedly Called Him “Terrorist”
San Joaquin Correctional Officers Beat Brown Man In Alleged Racist Attack
Three correctional officers stand accused of beating 24-year-old Jacob Servin beyond recognition inside a San Joaquin County Sheriff jail facility according to CBS Sacramento. Servin says the attack was racially motivated and accuses the pigs of spewing racist slurs and calling him a “terrorist”.
Sheriff Patrick Withrow has announced an internal investigation into the violent incident although that may be difficult considering that there were no cameras inside the cell where Servin was beaten.
Never in a million years did I ever think That would be the victim of a Racist hate crime. Yesterday 3 racist county sheriffs from Stockton held me down beat me, choked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, for a long period of time while I was yelling and yelling for them to stop. Whitnesses could hear me yelling for my life these men tried to kill me all while yelling racist remarks. they left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head tons of bruises all over my body with a huge loss of blood. I am barely able to walk on my own due to the amount of damage done to my whole body and the injury’s my bones have sustained by these ugly hearted people. No one deserves to be beatin to a pulp like this not for the color of their skin or for their Ethnicity. I will not sleep until justice is met. My profile is now public, feel free to share this unholy act of hate and racism or tag any one that needs to hear this message #TheHateYouGive #PoliceBrutality #EndRacism #AllLivesMatter #AllRacesMatter
Below is the surveillance footage of what Servin looked like when he first came into the station and what he looked like when he left the holding cell where the officers nearly beat him to death…allegedly.
Not a single officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. They are all working right now and collecting their checks.
