Dwight Howard’s Assault Accuser Pleads With Judge Not To Dismiss Case (Exclusive)

Masin Elije Says Dwight Howard Threatened & Harassed Him Over Alleged Relationship

The social media star who sued Dwight Howard for assault and more after he said their alleged relationship went sour has pleaded with a judge not to throw the case out.

Just weeks after Howard accused Masin Elije of not responding to the case, Elije filed court papers that certify he handed over evidence that proved their alleged relationship to Howard so that the case can go to trial.

He also filed the motion that he says proves that he has served the NBA star with the lawsuit, something Howard alleged that he never did. According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Elije said he’d been trying to serve Howard with his lawsuit for more than six months and believed Howard was purposely evading his service attempts. However, Elije said he hired a special process server who eventually tracked Howard down.

Elije, who recently authored the novel, “Industry Hoe,” also filed paperwork showing that he’s complying with Howard’s demand for evidence, countering Howard’s contention that Elije has stopped responding to the case.

Simply put, Elije wants the case to move forward and have his day in court.

We exclusively revealed that Elije sued Howard earlier this year for alleging that Howard began harassing and threatening him online and by phone when he refused Howard’s request to sign a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged relationship.

Elije also made explosive claims that Howard “was in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties,” and that he had an “understanding” with a “transgender prostitute,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Howard countersued Elije for $10 million, saying he doesn’t know him and accused him of trying to use Howard for social media clout and to drum up support for the book “Industry Hoe.” He said he’s suffered “severe emotional distress,” physical and mental harm as a result of Elije’s claims, his legal docs state.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.