Mommy Cardi Covers VOGUE With Kulture, Talks Forgiving Offset—‘We Prayed On It’
Cardi is on the January 2020 cover of VOGUE and speaking candidly in an especially intimate interview.
This month, VOGUE handpicked Cardi and three other fierce creative forces, role models, and mothers to be celebrated with a quartet of covers. For Cardi’s cover styled by Tonne Goodman, she opens up to Rob Haskell about making music, her relationship, and becoming a mother. She also poses for artful Annie Leibovitz taken shots with her 1-year-old daughter Kulture by her side.
At one point things get especially interesting when she brings up Offset’s cheating and admits that they used prayers from priests to get through it. She also reiterated that she believes in monogamy and also believes in a** beating for cheating.
On her relationship being placed under a microscope:
“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”
On her relationship with Offset:
“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”
Cardi also dished on the criticism she received for having a baby with Offset who already had three kids before Kulture. Cardi told VOGUE that seeing Offset in daddy mode makes her happy and she can relate because she too comes from a big family. Cardi has seven siblings.
“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” said Cardi. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.”
See more Cardi and cutie Kulture in VOGUE on the flip.
On the criticism from social media:
“This whole year has just been a lot for me. I feel like people are just so tired of me winning. I will look for my name on Twitter, and it’s like hate tweets, hate tweets, hate tweets.”
On motherhood:
“Being a mom—how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”
On the challenges of opening up in her music:
“I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now. Music is changing. I feel like people just wanna hear twerk-twerk music, but it’s like, is that just a phase?… I need a slow song, a personal song. And those are harder
for me—I always need help when it comes to talking about my feelings. It’s hard for me to be soft, period.”
Atlantic Records chairman and COO, Julie Greenwald, on Cardi’s authenticity and drive:
“With the first album, that year, she did everything we asked her to do—every radio visit, every television show, every press interview. Nothing was given. I think people respond to her because they know she’s not singing about something she isn’t. She’s going to keep putting herself
and her experiences in her music. Now that will include motherhood, her travels, her struggle to maintain her identity as a girl from the Bronx while living this fantastic life. She will show you all the shit that’s involved in being famous.”
Offset on Cardi:
“It’s not an easy thing. We both have our own households. But you grow. We’re way better now with communication. She’s balancing a lot. She feels like she can’t be absent a lot, and our jobs are crazy. But I think motherhood got her more focused. I always tell her, don’t follow the comments. But she’s been outspoken on things since before she was making music—she’s not ever putting on, she’s not ever being cool. At the end of the day, she’s still going to rap about the same shit, which is what it’s like being a woman.”
