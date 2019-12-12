BlackExcellence Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio One With Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliot & More

Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio One With Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliot & More

Black excellence was overflowing at Urban One, Inc.’s annual star-studded affair, The Urban One Honors. Held at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Thursday, December 5, the Honors were hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker. The prestigious event celebrated the 40-year legacy of Radio One and will premiere on January 20, 2020, the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, at 8P.M./7C on TV One.

This year’s honorees included changemakers in music, activism, and entertainment. They included veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone (Lifetime Achievement Honor); Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Honor); Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Honor); Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor); and, actor/dancer and star of “Pose,” Ryan Jamaal Swain (Represent Pride Honor). Special recognition went to music executive legend Clarence “The Black Godfather” Avant (Represent Opportunity), civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton (Represent Leadership), and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Represent Excellence).

BOSSIP was on hand and spoke with a plethora of people included Mona Scott Young and honoree Sylvia Rhone about the Black Girl Magic that’s embodied in Ms. Hughes, the owner of the largest African-American owned media corporation in the nation. We also chatted with Brandy and Ray J, Billy Porter, Bobby V and Wale who blessed us with a tongue-twisty BOSSIP headline on the spot.

Highlights from the evening included a surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning icon Anita Baker, who not only serenaded Cathy Hughes with “Giving You the Best That I Got” but also had Lalah Hathaway, Billy Porter, and Jamie Foxx to join her on stage.

Actress Corinne Foxx presenting the Entertainment Icon Honor to her father Jamie Foxx, who, during his acceptance speech, remarked that his best role ever is being a father.

Rapper Lil’ Kim’s heartfelt presentation of the Music Innovation Honor, which brought honoree Missy Elliott to tears.

A special musical tribute to the late, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, James Ingram, by Ne-Yo, Eric Benét, Chanté Moore, and Al B. Sure!

Additional performances from Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Brandy,

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale and new artist Jac Ross brought the audience to its feet. Special appearances by Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, veteran radio personality Tom Joyner, entrepreneur and TV personality Ray J, rapper/radio host Da Brat, TV host Egypt Sherrod, comedian George Wallace, and Reach Media/Radio One personalities Russ Parr, Willie Moore, Jr, Dyana Williams, Darlene McCoy, and Little Bacon Bear rounded out the show.

“It is with great humility and gratitude that I acknowledge our sponsors, staff and attendees at our second annual Urban One Honors at the MGM National Harbor. We are totally aware that our 40th anniversary would not be a reality without your love and support,” said Hughes.

Ford Motor Company served as Presenting Sponsor of the event and presented a special backstage pass segment hosted by TV Personality Tai Beauchamp, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Ford also sponsored the Entertainment Icon Award.

URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

URBAN ONE HONORS is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal of Swirl Films. Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry and Gold Morgan are the Executives in Charge of Production for TV One. For TV One’s Original Programming and Production, Robyn Greene Arrington serves as Vice President and Brigitte McCray serves as Senior Vice President.

All images via photographers Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson for Urban One, Inc.

