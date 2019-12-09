Impeachment Hearing: House Judiciary Committee Holds Second Round Of Testimony Against Donald Trump [Live Stream]

Trump Impeachment Hearing In House Judiciary Committee Live Steam

The impeachment of Donald J. Trump continues today as the House Judiciary Committee hears testimony from both Democratic and Republican counsel Daniel Goldman and Stephen Castor, respectively.

The House is already in the process of drawing up articles of impeachment and this last round of testimony will essentially put the cherry on top of Congress’ accountability sundae.

You can watch the entire thing unfold in the video below.

How do you feel about the impeachment hear thus far?