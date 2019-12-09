Baby Hair Hoopla: Lira Galore Apparently Obsessing Over Length Of Baby’s Hair Has Folks Frying Her

Lira Galore Gets Backlash Over Baby Length Check Tweet

Model and entrepreneur Lira Galore faced some spicy tweet-hate yesterday after sharing steps she took to care for her baby’s hair. The mother, who sells her own line of edge control, shared with folks that she’d been experimenting with a ‘growth serum’ to speed up the production of her daughter’s follicles.

That’s when things went left….

This woman is doing length checks on an infant…. I- there are no words https://t.co/8mKc97yg8V — Dom 🍂 (@GoldenDom23) December 9, 2019

Do YOU think Lira is doing too much, caring for her daughter’s hair length? She doesn’t care, either way, clapping back with the following tweet:

I can’t have a nice moisturizer/oil product for kids/babies but ya child knows what a just for me box perm is.. please go to hell . — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) December 8, 2019

