How Hungry Are You?: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Eat Alligator Claws Cooked Up By Serge Ibaka [Video]

Serge Ibaka Serves Karrueche And Victor Cruz Alligator Claws

On his new series, How Hungry Are You?, NBA star Serge Ibaka is serving up an interesting dish for his friends Karreuche Tran and Victor Cruz.

Because Karreuche stars in the show Claws, it’s only right the couple take part in a delicacy of the same name: Alligator claws. Check out the latest episode of Serge’s series down below to see whether or not Victor and Karreuche indulge in some Alligator claws or refuse the whole thing altogether: