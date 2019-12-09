Beyoncé Talks Multiple Miscarriages & Constant Womb Watching In ELLE—‘Get Off My Ovaries!’

Beyoncé Talks Multiple Miscarriages & Constant Womb Watching In ELLE Magazine

Bey Hive, rejoice! Beyoncé is covering the January 2020 issue of ELLE magazine with some orgasmically artsy shots via her Lemonade collaborator/Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas. The cinematic vignettes were captured in L.A.’s Crenshaw neighborhood at a local hair salon, bodega, laundromat, and wig shop with a “local superhero” theme. In them, Yonce’s rocking her IVY Park x adidas brand, long braids, and minimal makeup.

She’s also answering fan questions in ELLE about motherhood, love, reclaiming her clothing line and her quest for purpose.

Things got especially interesting, however, when a fan asked her about being snubbed by the Emmys for “Homecoming” and being snubbed over “Lemonade.” According to Yonce, “loss is, in fact, a gift” and she likened it to learning from multiple miscarriages.



I connected with Lemonade and I almost passed out when I saw Homecoming. You brought it and made me want to stand up and scream your name!! What’s up with the people who give out awards? Were you disappointed not winning? Because you know, you already won with me. —via Instagram

BKC: “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being “number one” was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

The January 2020 issue of ELLE is on newsstands December 17, more interview quotes are below.

I have been waiting for more IVY PARK. What are you giving us with your partnership with Adidas? —via Facebook



BKC: “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas. I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

You have worked with several female directors. Why is that important to you? —via Facebook

BKC: “Melina Matsoukas has inspired me to own and redefine what it means to be a director. As a woman, if you are too opinionated, too strong-willed, too anything, you are disregarded. I’ve seen this happen to Melina, but she handles it with respect and grace. Melina is a rarity; she has the sensibility to understand fashion, photography, storytelling, history, and culture and is able to seamlessly incorporate those components into her work. I have trusted Melina for over a decade and created some of my best work with her—from visuals for my music to tour content and now a fashion shoot. I was so excited to work with her on this shoot for ELLE, because working with Melina is effortless. We have a natural way of collaborating because of our friendship and mutual respect for each other. There’s no politics, no ego; it’s just about being in the moment and creating dope art. Pioneers like Kasi Lemmons, Julie Dash, and Euzhan Palcy have amazing catalogs, and women like Lena Waithe, dream hampton, Adria Petty, Diane Martel, Darnell Martin, and Ava DuVernay have added to the dialogue. And I am lucky to have worked with most of these talented women.”

During a lightning round of questions, Yonce admitted that she HATES pregnancy questions. “Get off my ovaries!” said Yonce.

Duly noted King Bey, see more from her ELLE cover on the flip.