Beyoncé Talks Multiple Miscarriages & Constant Womb Watching In ELLE—‘Get Off My Ovaries!’

Beyoncé Talks Multiple Miscarriages & Constant Womb Watching In ELLE Magazine
Bey Hive, rejoice! Beyoncé is covering the January 2020 issue of ELLE magazine with some orgasmically artsy shots via her Lemonade collaborator/Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas. The cinematic vignettes were captured in L.A.’s Crenshaw neighborhood at a local hair salon, bodega, laundromat, and wig shop with a “local superhero” theme. In them, Yonce’s rocking her IVY Park x adidas brand, long braids, and minimal makeup.
She’s also answering fan questions in ELLE about motherhood, love, reclaiming her clothing line and her quest for purpose.
Things got especially interesting, however, when a fan asked her about being snubbed by the Emmys for “Homecoming” and being snubbed over “Lemonade.” According to Yonce, “loss is, in fact, a gift” and she likened it to learning from multiple miscarriages.
I connected with Lemonade and I almost passed out when I saw Homecoming. You brought it and made me want to stand up and scream your name!! What’s up with the people who give out awards? Were you disappointed not winning? Because you know, you already won with me. —via Instagram
BKC: “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being “number one” was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”
The January 2020 issue of ELLE is on newsstands December 17, more interview quotes are below.
I have been waiting for more IVY PARK. What are you giving us with your partnership with Adidas? —via Facebook
BKC: “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas. I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”
You have worked with several female directors. Why is that important to you? —via Facebook
BKC: “Melina Matsoukas has inspired me to own and redefine what it means to be a director. As a woman, if you are too opinionated, too strong-willed, too anything, you are disregarded. I’ve seen this happen to Melina, but she handles it with respect and grace. Melina is a rarity; she has the sensibility to understand fashion, photography, storytelling, history, and culture and is able to seamlessly incorporate those components into her work. I have trusted Melina for over a decade and created some of my best work with her—from visuals for my music to tour content and now a fashion shoot. I was so excited to work with her on this shoot for ELLE, because working with Melina is effortless. We have a natural way of collaborating because of our friendship and mutual respect for each other. There’s no politics, no ego; it’s just about being in the moment and creating dope art. Pioneers like Kasi Lemmons, Julie Dash, and Euzhan Palcy have amazing catalogs, and women like Lena Waithe, dream hampton, Adria Petty, Diane Martel, Darnell Martin, and Ava DuVernay have added to the dialogue. And I am lucky to have worked with most of these talented women.”
During a lightning round of questions, Yonce admitted that she HATES pregnancy questions. “Get off my ovaries!” said Yonce.
Duly noted King Bey, see more from her ELLE cover on the flip.
Bey knows you’re looking for that Formation World Tour footage and she openly joked about it in ELLE. Spoiler alert; YOU’RE NEVER GONNA GET IT.
I’ve been to every one of your solo tours and the ones with JAY-Z. The Formation World Tour was my favorite. Where is the video? —via Instagram
Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our Grammy performance. He said, “You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.” Haaaaaaa! Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that!
As the chairwoman and CEO of your company, Parkwood Entertainment, what are some of the measures you have put in place to assure women executives have an equal say? —via email
BKC: “It’s always been important to me to hire women. I believe in giving a voice to people who are not always heard. One of the first presidents of my company was a woman. My current GM, head of production, head of PR, and other leaders are women. I hire women not to be token voices in the company but to lead. I believe women are more balanced and think with compassion in deciding what’s best for the business. They see the big picture absent of personal agendas. Most women are loyal and commit with 100 percent follow-through.”
What stresses you out? You always look like you are in control. —via Instagram
BKC: “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”
What do you do with your clothes after you wear them? I am certain you won’t wear them again. May I have them? —via Instagram
BKC: “I think it’s important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces. I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! “I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon’ be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!!”
After 25 years in the game, how do you not lose yourself? —via email
BKC: “The predictable rock star DNA is a myth. I believe you don’t have to accept dysfunction to be successful. This is not to say that I have not struggled. I have the same pain that life brings to everyone else. I try to shift the stigma that says with fame there has to be drama. It is how you relate to your hardships and use that to evolve. And I try to keep real ones around me.”
Everybody’s weight fluctuates. How does it make you feel when people are constantly commenting on your appearance? —via Instagram
BKC: “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero f—s is the most liberating place to be. Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”
You’re at karaoke. What does Beyoncé sing? —via Instagram
BKC: “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and “Hotel California” (the guitar solo is my jam)!!
