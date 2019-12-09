Boxer Gervonta Davis Ok’s $10K A Month Child Support & Custody Deal With Baby Mama (Exclusive)

Andretta Smothers Inks Deal With Daughter’s Father Gervonta Davis

Boxer Gervonta Davis has agreed to pay $10,000 a month in child support to his baby mama after she accused him of requesting “seductive favors” in exchange for money for the child’s care.

Last week a judge approved a settlement between the two-time world champion boxer and his daughter’s mother Andretta Smothers, where they cut a deal on the child support amount and agreed that the stay at home mom would get primary custody while Davis would parent 15 percent of the time, court papers show.

The 25-year-old Baltimore native -who is set to fight Cuba’s Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA’s secondary lightweight title in Atlanta later this month – also agreed to pay for the child’s daycare and school tuition, but the pair would split health care and extracurricular costs, according to the final order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

We exclusively revealed that Smothers sued Davis over support and custody of the tot, and sensationally accused the Floyd Mayweather protege of insisting on “seductive favors” in exchange for supporting their daughter, according to her lawsuit, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Smothers said in court papers that she was fed up with the arrangement and filed suit. Davis has denied Smothers’ sex claims.

Smothers has said in court papers that she’d been unemployed since the baby was born, and Davis had been supporting her and the baby. A judge legally declared Davis as the Gervanni’s father back in September.

We’ve reached out lawyers for both Smothers and Davis for comment.