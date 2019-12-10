Vanna White Starts Her Stint As ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host For The First Time In 37 Years

Vanna White Hosts Wheel of Fortune For The First Time In 37 Years

This week, Vanna White started her three-week stint replacing Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune. This marks the first time that she will take on hosting duties in her whopping 37 years working on the show.

The long-standing serious announced just last month that White would make the transition to host after news broke that the program’s host, Pat Sajak, needed to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. Though this is the iconic letter board turner has never hosted an entire episode of Wheel Of Fortune, according to the New York Times, White switched places with Sajak for one round in 1996 when the host was dealing with laryngitis.

For the first time in show history, @TheVannaWhite steps in as host at the Wheel, while our friend Minnie Mouse helps out at the puzzleboard! You won’t want to miss this week, as the Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has officially begun! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/a8VEeBja4R — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

Even though she’s been apart of the show for several decades now, when the time finally came for White to host the show, she was still nervous to take on the task.

“Oh, my gosh, that’s an understatement,” she admitted. “I was very nervous.” However, it never really showed. There was one instance where she read the wrong amount on her spin of the wheel. “Oh no, I’m looking at the wrong arrow,” she said, before jokingly asking, “How do you do this show?”

Her first show on the job ended with Vanna awarding Raychel with a healthy $37,000 prize in the Bonus Round–which is a perfect number, considering it took 37 years on the show for White to get her first opportunity as host.

In the third and final week of Vanna’s stint as host, a surprise guest will be taking over her job–but it won’t be revealed until the episode actually airs.