“Stop Lying On My D***”: Eminem Responds To Those Curious Chauffeur Claims From Nick Cannon’s Diss Track

Eminem Responds To Nick Cannon’s “The Invitation” Diss Track

Monday morning started off with a bang as Nick Cannon fired off a diss track, “The Invitation,” toward Eminem–which was in response to insults sent his way during Em’s recent verse on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above.” Now, things are coming full circle as the latter responds to the claims on Cannon’s track with a couple of tweets.

In the diss track–which also features Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy–Nick says one line in particular that seems to have caught Eminem’s attention.

“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c**k//You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps.”

He responded to that line and the track in general with a pair of tweets.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

While the Detroit rapper is claiming he never even had a chauffer in the first place, Nick claims Em’s lawyers are already on his head for releaseing a story they “didn’t want out.”

FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out! They already on my line🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/BuVwi4EXeX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 9, 2019

Unsurprisingly, this whole beef seems to be over their respective past relationships with Mariah Carey…even though it’s been 5 years since her split from Cannon and more than 10 since she was linked to Eminem.

This whole saga picked up again after Slim Shady mocked Cannon on Fat Joe’s latest album, Family Ties, rapping the following on “Lord Above”:

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off too, ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

And if you’re wondering why Eminem randomly referenced Nick Cannon on a song all these years later, that came following the Power 106 host’s appearance on TI’s ExpediTIously podcast, where he said he was ready to confront Em over his song “The Warning.”

Following Eminem’s response tweets, Cannon was doing his best to egg him on–probably in hopes of another diss track coming back in his direction.

Fuck Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re fucking!!🤣 https://t.co/576yS7vhZX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

In “The Invitation,” Nick claims he’s gonna keep making songs dissing Eminem until he gets a reply, but something tells us a few tweets just isn’t enough.