Timothée Chalamet Reveals What Really Happened At Kid Cudi’s Birthday Dinner With Kanye & Kim K [Video]

Timothée Chalamet Talks Kid Cudi’s Birthday Celebration

Timothée Chalamet was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to talk about his role in the upcoming film, Little Women.

While he’s on the couch, the actor talks about those infamous photos that surfaced of him at Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Though Cudi himself talked about the interesting guest list in past interviews, Timothée never has–so this is definitely a segment you want to catch.

Peep the discussion down below to see what Chalamet has to say about his KimYe encounter along with showing off his juggling skills: