Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s SINGLE Single…But Why Is YG Following Her Into The Car?! [Video]

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion is in the headlines every single day for something new, but most of the time, it has to do with who she is or isn’t dating. While the last couple of weeks have been filled with speculation over whether or not her and Moneybagg Yo were still an item, Meg is letting the world know now that she’s all the way single.

TMZ (along with a whole slew of other paparazzi) caught up with Megan Thee Stallion while she was out shopping with some friends on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The Houston rapper had her legs ALLLLL the way out as she donned some colorful shorts and a white button-up, showing the world why everyone calls her a stallion.

Because she was out looking so scrumptious–and because she’s a celebrity–it was only a matter of time before the paps got to asking her about her love life and whether or not she was single.

Without directly questioning the rapper on whether or not she was still with Moneybagg Yo, the cameraman said, “There’s tons of talking about who are you dating, all these media reports, and it’s like, misinformation, you know?” Meg playfully covers her mouth as if she’s not going to speak on the subject, but luckily for us, she didn’t hold back in letting the world us all know she’s back on the market.

“I’m single!” she yelled, before going into what she looks for in a man, saying “he’s gonna have to be funny and nice.”

Toward the tail end of the clip, Megan once again reminds the paparazzi that she’s single, yelling it from the car as her team closes the door on the conversation. The weird part? YG follows Meg into the van afterward, not speaking to any of the crowd surrounding the car.

Are Megan Thee Stallion and YG “just friends” like Meg and her bestie Trey Songz?

Check out the clip down below to see for yourself: