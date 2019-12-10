Cut A Lil’ Rug: Jabbawockeez Continue To “BOP” To DaBaby’s Now-Classic Hip-Hop Musical [Video]

Jabbawockeez “Freestyle” To DaBaby’s “BOP”

If you thought the party was over then you thought wrong.

DaBaby sent the internet into an uproar after he surprised the hell out of everybody when he brought out America’s Best Dance Crew, the Jabbawockeez for a special guest feature in the “BOP” music video.

Not the type of crew to be relegated to the background, the Jabbawockeez continued to pop, lock, break, and bust moves in their own “BOP” freestyle video.

Check it out.

Dem boyz good!