Mama Loni: Comedian Loni Love Reveals She’s Considering Adopting An African American Child [Video]

This is good news!

‘The Real’ hostess Loni Love says she may be ready to be a mom. Loni says there are 135,000 kinds waiting for adoption each year and 27% of those kids are Black. The 48-year-old says she would love to mother one of those children in the future. The host is also very seriously considering being an adoptive mother to an older child.

Here’s how her adoption revelation went down:

Loni: “The thing about it for me is that I would really, seriously have to think about it. One thing, which it might not be an issue for me, is it’s expensive to adopt. But more importantly, it’s about my lifestyle. I travel a lot. I would need some help. But I am thinking about it.”

Tamera: Loni, you would be an amazing mom.

Loni: Well, you know, the average age of adoption is seven. But I was thinking, I’ve been so blessed, I would love to help an older child. I’ll think about it. 2020 we’ll see. Can you imagine, going from Auntie Loni to Mama Loni.

Tamera: Oh my gosh. Then we could have playdates.

Adrienne: Tam, you’ve actually mentioned before that you would consider adoption. Is that something you’re still considering?

Tamera: I’m still considering it. I would love to . That’s why I got a little emotional. And my husband and I were talking, we would like to adopt, in the future, an older child. Because the older children sometimes get neglected. I used to work in a foster care how and they would say that exact thing. ‘We’re still here because we’re not the ones that get adopted.’ We were even talking to our children about it. And I want to make sure that they understand fully what’s going on. Because Aden and his sister, they want another sibling.