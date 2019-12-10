Knocked Up Or Nah: Iggy Azalea Allegedly Expecting Playboi Carti’s Child

Iggy Azalea Allegedly Expecting Playboi Carti’s Child

Rumors are swirling that there’s a baby on the way for a certain celebrity couple. Iggy Azalea is reportedly expecting her first child with her rapper bae Playboi Carti. The news comes from Hollywood Unlocked who reports that Iggy’s six-months pregnant with Carti’s baby. HU is citing sources close to the couple for spilling the beans.

Iggy and Playboi have been dating since 2018. In July Iggy sparked engagement rumors when she appeared on “The X Change Rate” while wearing a HUGE rock. Despite the bling, Iggy told host Monét X Change that she wasn’t engaged.



The last time Iggy was seen publically was at the International Music Awards in Berlin.



What do YOU think about Iggy reportedly expecting a baby???