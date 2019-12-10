Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne & Salma Hayek Are Giving Fierce Beauty Realness In The New “Like A Boss” Trailer

Watch The New “Like A Boss” Trailer Starring Tiffany Haddish

The beauty business is about to get UGLY. BFF’s Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives, lady bosses, running their own cosmetics company! Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious beauty industry titan Claire, played by Salma Hayek, proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned for “Like A Boss” in theaters January 10th!