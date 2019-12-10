“Latin/African-American” Republican Party Leader In Texas Blasted By White Lt. Governor For Calling Colleague “Typical Ni&&a”

Black Texas Republican Blasted By White Guy For Using N-Word

Here’s a story you don’t hear everyday, a Black person blasted by a white person for calling another Black person “the n-word“.

According to NYDailyNews, the Chairwoman of the Galveston, Texas Republican party, Dr. Yolanda Waters, is being pressed to resign after texts were leaked revealing that she referred to a Black colleague, J.T. Edwards, as a “typical ni**a”. Despite being a Republican, Waters identifies as “Latina/African-American”. She blames the ni**a-naming on a typo…

“I usually type very fast, and in this case, I moved too fast to see that the word was there,” she wrote in a statement posted on Facebook and shared with local media. “I made the typo because I did not proofread my text. I do not believe it is appropriate language to use in speaking about a fellow African-American.”

While there is already a LOT to unpack here we’d be remiss to leave out this little detail.

One of the loudest voices calling for Dr. Waters to resign over this ni**a-ry exchange is her Republican colleague Dan Patrick, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas.

I am outraged. There is no excuse. Dr. Waters should resign as Galveston County chair immediately. Her comments are offensive to everyone in the community. https://t.co/bmVHupeuSf — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) December 8, 2019

While sista Waters and brotha Edwards are clearly under the influence of GOP glamoring, and we can argue about whether or not Waters qualifies for the “I can say ni**a” sweepstakes, it’s VERY strange to see a white Republican like Dan Patrick bubbling over with righteous indignation over two Black people saying the word his people created.

What say you? Should Dr. Waters kick rocks for her “typo”?