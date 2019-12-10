VA Is For Lovers: Pusha T & His Wife Expecting Their First Child

Pusha T & His Wife Virginia Expecting Their First Child

Pusha T is NOT hiding a child. In fact, the former Drake taunter is proudly proclaiming that he and his wife Virginia are expecting.

Push made the announcement on Instagram with lyrics about the baby’s impending birth under a Christmas-themed cartoon of the Ts and their dogs.

“Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song 👶🏿…”

Mommy to be Virginia also posted their announcement animation and an ultrasound captioned “Happy Holidays Baby T Coming Spring 2020.”

Adorable.

Virginia and Pusha tied the knot in 2018 in Virginia Beach, VA’s Cavalier Hotel. Pharrell Williams served as best man, while Pusha’s brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton officiated the ceremony. Trey Songz, The Dream, Grimes, Fabolous, Emily B, Don C and wife Kristen and Karen Civil were also in attendance.