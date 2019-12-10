Did You Know? D’ana Nunez and Jimmy Butler Join Crown Royal To Present The Royal Court In Miami
D’ana Nunez and Jimmy Butler Join Crown Royal To Present The Royal Court In Miami
Through The Royal Court, which was designed by D’ana of COVL, Crown Royal Regal Apple refurbished the beloved Southside Park neighborhood basketball court in Miami and turned it into a remarkable piece of art.
Crown Royal Apple and Jimmy Butler were natural partners, both with a deep respect for crisp culture, creativity, and creators. Neither live up to typical stereotypes of what athletes or whiskey brands should be, and instead brought to life a shared vision of inclusion that gives back to Miami! Check out more photos on the flip!
