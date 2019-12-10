Ceaser Of Black Ink Crew On Headline Heat

Ceaser is the CEO of the whole Black Ink Crew franchise, and he’ll never let you forget it. The tattoo enthusiast and founder of the parlor went from being in the middle of all the drama to being the problem solver of all the beef brewed up by his employees. But don’t get it twisted — almost nine seasons in and Ceas still has his own ish to deal with. Like the fact that his child’s mother Crystal has joined the cast and is definitely shaking the table.

Ceaser recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headline BOSSIP has written about him, including his August 2019 arrest for driving without a license, and his highly anticipated reunion with Puma and Donna. Black Ink Crew New York may be on break, but you may catch Ceas making special appearances on his other franchise shows — including Black Ink Crew Chicago & Compton.

Check out the video above to see what else the head honcho had to say.