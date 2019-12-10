YIKES: 7 More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Misconduct

More Alleged Victims Come Forward Against Cuba Gooding Jr.

Things for Cuba Gooding Jr. are looking worse by the day.

Now, the actor is facing allegations from a whopping seven more women who have all come forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, according to new reports. This marks a total of 22 women who have accused Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct.

One woman claimed the actor groped and forcibly kissed her during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, according to prosecutors. She claims that she was able to escape his grasp by biting his cheek and then running away. Prosecutors say he was upset with her for not drinking with him, calling her a “picky bitch.”

Back in 2011, the actor allegedly told another woman something along the lines of: “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you” after she wouldn’t let him put his hand down her pants. Even more recently, in 2018, he allegedly told another woman that she was going to “sit on my face, pee in my mouth, and pee all over me.”

As for Cuba Gooding Jr., his attorney, Mark Heller, said in a statement that the actor “has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct.”

“Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as often times happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum,” the attorney said. “The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney’s Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney’s Office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant.”