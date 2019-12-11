Forever Stronger: Lauren London Unveils Touching Nipsey Hussle Tribute With PUMA [Video]

Lauren London Stars In PUMA Spot Memorializing Nipsey Hussle

Actress Lauren London is back in the public scope for the first time since Nipsey Hussle’s untimely passing and her appearance is nothing short of profound. The mourning mother appears in a campaign for PUMA dedicated to the memory of her late partner. It features stunning visuals around LA and poetry recited with references to Nipsey.

We reached out to PUMA for more about London’s campaign spot and what it truly means for the star and they called it a form of support as Lauren transitions in this next chapter of her life.

PUMA is proud to join forces with Lauren London to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Lauren has been a supporter of the brand for many years and has always embodied the brand’s spirit of strength and perseverance. As a member of the PUMA family, we look forward to collaborating with her in 2020.”

Hit play to see it.