A Wrap: Natalie Nunn’s Hubby Seen Packed Up & Moving Out Amid Rumors She CHEATED

Jacob Payne Moves Out Of Marital Home Amid Natalie Nunn Cheating Rumors

Things are looking rocky between reality star Natalie Nunn and her husband Jacob Payne. He’s reportedly moved out of their home despite Natalie’s optimism in recent Instagram posts. Payne is apparently splitting, at least for now, from his wife after rumors of her having an affair overseas leaked from actress Chloe Ayling, a UK reality star.

Ayling alleged to The Sun that she, Natalie and TV personality Dan Osbourne all engaged in a drunken threesome together and claimed to put the sexcapade on blast because she felt bad for Osbourne’s wife, Jacqueline Jossa.

So far Natalie Nunn has not addressed the allegation directly, instead, she sounded off in a series of now-deleted IG story posts, calling Ayling a “low life” who never “picks up her son”. She also threatened to pop up in the UK and today, it looks like she’s made good on that promise with this tweet:

Hello London Uk time to handld business…. for a few days! — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Natalie’s hubby was seen packing up his things and moving out of their west coast home.

Click HERE to see photos of Jacob moving out.

Yikes!