RHOP’s Eva Marcille Says Ex-Kevin McCall Blew His Chance To Bring Custody Case – Wants It Dismissed (Exclusive)

Kevin McCall Sued Baby Mama Eva Marcille Over Custody Of Daughter

Kevin McCall has blown his chance to proceed with his custody and child support case against baby mama Eva Marcille.

That’s according to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, who filed papers Dec. 10 asking a judge to issue a court order throwing McCall’s custody bid after he apparently ignored last week’s deadline to respond to Marcille’s motion to dismiss his case, BOSSIP can reveal.

Marcille said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP that besides McCall’s failure to respond, the L.A. courts have jurisdiction on the case, not Atlanta. The mom of three said they already have a court order on custody in California, which permanently bars McCall from being around Marcille or his daughter.

McCall never responded to Marcille’s motion to dismiss his case – possibly because his celebrity lawyer abruptly abandoned him on the case late last month, citing an existing conflict of interest.

McCall sued Marcille for joint physical custody of their daughter Marley Rae, five, and asked the judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

But Marcille fired back, asking that the case be dismissed and alleged that McCall was a violent deadbeat dad who abused her throughout her pregnancy and has never financially supported the child.

Marcille wants the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice so that McCall can’t sue her again. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.