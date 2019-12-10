Courtroom Catwalk: Cardi B Goes Full Fashion Rebel Rockin’ 10-Foot Feathered Train To Strip Club Brawl Hearing [Video]

Cardi B Rocks Long Train To Court For Strip Club Brawl Hearing

Cardi B really stunted on them hoes on her way in to see ya honor for a hearing related to the strip club brawl she set of last year.

The TMZ cameras caught Belcalis strutting her stuff into a Queens courthouse dragging a LONG A$$ TRAIN that was covered in black feathers.

Can’t even front, it was some fly s#!t. Press play on the video below to get a good look at how Cardi did ’em in the streets this morning.

Where are the f**ks? She gave them all away.