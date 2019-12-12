10 Year Challenge: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Look Exactly Like They Did In 2010

- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union x AGT Red Carpet

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Film Magic

A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Look Exactly Like They Did In 2010

The 2010s were a helluva decade that most of us struggled to survive. We have global warming, crooked presidents and armageddon around the corner. It is a miracle to end the decade better than we started it.

At least black people made it through while still looking beautiful as hell. You know why? Say it with me: black don’t crack. These celebrities exemplified that fact by not aging the entire decade.

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

Fiercely celebrating @ahsfx 100th episode!

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

Angela Bassett

View this post on Instagram

You have to be seen, in GREEN!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Kelly Rowland

    View this post on Instagram

    My baby

    A post shared by Lisa Bonet (@officiallisabonet) on

    Lisa Bonet

    Lenny Kravitz

    Morgan Freeman

