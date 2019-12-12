10 Year Challenge: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Look Exactly Like They Did In 2010
The 2010s were a helluva decade that most of us struggled to survive. We have global warming, crooked presidents and armageddon around the corner. It is a miracle to end the decade better than we started it.
At least black people made it through while still looking beautiful as hell. You know why? Say it with me: black don’t crack. These celebrities exemplified that fact by not aging the entire decade.
Take a look…
Gabrielle Union
Larenz Tate
Halle Berry
Kelly Rowland
Bianca Lawson
Nia Long
Lisa Bonet
Elise Neal
LL Cool J
Lenny Kravitz
Chilli
Pharrell
