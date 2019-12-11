Put On Blast: Kendall Jenner Rates Her Siblings’ Parenting Skills From Best To Worst [Video]

Kendall Jenner Plays Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts With Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner is the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner klan who doesn’t have any offspring yet–which gives her the unique position to judge each and every one of her siblings for their parenting skills.

The model stopped by The Late Late Show on Tuesday night and played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with guest host Harry Styles. These two answer (or don’t answer) some pretty hilarious questions: the most intriguing of which involves Kendall ranking her siblings as parents, best to worst.

Check out the clip down below to see whose parenting skills Kendall applauds and who she throws under the bus: