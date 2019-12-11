What Forgiveness? Khloe Kardashian Is BIG MAD Over Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Test And Her Petty Reaction Is Getting Clowned

Khloe Kardashian Still Angry At Jordyn Woods

Remember last week when Khloe Kardashian sent out an IG post claiming that she was in the mood of forgiveness and was ready to move on from the sins of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ past? Well that didn’t last too long.

The good folks at Red Table Talk put out old footage showing that Jordyn passed a lie detector test about whether or not she slept with Tristan. That prompted Khloe to take to IG to see the manager:

“Liars Are Always Ready To Take Oaths”

Word? You still on this?

Khloe Kardashian is so annoying. Like girl, you kept saying Jordyn was lying and then she passes a liar detective test and now you mad. LET IT GO. — 𝕾𝖚𝖈𝖈𝖚𝖇𝖚𝖘 ♡ (@Xevsymeedrome) December 11, 2019

Twitter took a trip to BooBooTheFoolVille and gave Khloe ALL the work. Take a look at the way Khloe got destroyed.