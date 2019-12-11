Baes Of The Decade: Let’s Celebrate Teyana Taylor’s 29th Birthday By Looking At How Her BAWDY Ruled The Decade

- By Bossip Staff
Teyana Taylor’s Bawdy Decade

Happy birthday, Teyana Taylor. One of the baddest, most talented women with one of the craziest bawdies on the planet is now 29 years old. She has absolutely ruled the decade with body goals, putting on the entire time and continuing an insane glo up.

So here’s what we’re going to do: let’s highlight her insane looks and flexes through the decade. Take a look…

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

2010

Soul Train Awards 2016 Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival

Teyana Taylor

Source: Bryan Francis / Bryan Francis

Red Bull - Teyana Taylor

Source: Red Bull / Red Bull

