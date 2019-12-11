Summer Walker Claps Back At Hater Bashing Photo Of Her Seasoned Hands

Summer Walker Defends Her Hands Against Haters

They say once you become famous, people find anything to hate on! That doesn’t exclude your hard-working fingers.

Singer Summer Walker was excited to share a photo of her manicured fingers, complete with cute gold rings and finger tattoos, then someone commented on the looks of her hands. Summer swiftly responded with just the right amount of shade.

The fan wrote: “Your hands look older den u sis.” Summer responded: “This is what your hands look like when you’ve been working hard since 16, flipping burgers, scrubbing floors, & dancing. Not sitting around on random n***** couches all day gliding vaseline on d**** for a bag :)”

In related news, Summer showed us her entire look from head-to-toe that went with her new manicure.

