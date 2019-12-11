She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Coupled Up With Common After Alleged Angela Rye Split

Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Coupled Up With Common

Rumors are swirling that there’s a new Hollywood couple on the horizon. Tiffany Haddish and Common might be a thing if you believe speculation that things, unfortunately, didn’t work out with Angela Rye.

Sources told MadameNoire that Common and his political pundit sweetie are seemingly over again and pointed out that Angela arriving solo to her 40th birthday party as proof.

Not only that but Angela also recently attended Tyler Perry’s studio opening without a date which also sparked rumors that she’s single.

And while Angela might no longer be kicking it with Common, he might be booed up with Tiffany Haddish.

The Chicago rapper was spotted at Tiffany’s Black Mitzvah party a week ago, and he has been seen in recent photos with the stand-up star.

Most recently Tiffany posted Common on her page joking that he was blocking her from getting with her “MCM” Harry Belafonte.

Back in June Tiffany and Common sparked dating rumors after they were spotted leaving a party in the same SUV. Those rumors eventually fizzled out but maybe there’s been mutual interest between these two all along.

What do YOU think??? Is Tiffany Haddish not so secretly seeing Common?