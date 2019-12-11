Is Tristan Thompson Secretly Smashing Khloe Kardashian’s Publicly Shamed Ant Booty To Smithereens Again?

Khloe Kardashian Spending Time With Tristan Thompson But Friends Say It’s Not Romantic

Kould Khloé Kardashian be keeping kompany with her baby daddy again? According to RadarOnline reports, the reality star is secretly seeing Tristan Thompson:

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together. He spends the night there frequently when he is in town,” a source told RadarOnline.com. Tristan is based in Cleveland, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her. But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her,” the source added.

And while Khloé isn’t eager to share her reconciled relationship status with the world, her family reportedly knows:

“She’s hiding it from the public, but her family knows all about it,” the source insisted.

Surprisingly enough, the family is reportedly supportive and haven’t been harboring bad feelings toward Tristan.

“They don’t hate him. He’s nice. They hate the way he treated her.”

But that’s just one report — other outlets are saying Khloé is resolved to NEVER reconcile with Tristan and that he’s just been spending more time with her because Khloé is allowing him access to baby True.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” the source tells Us Weekly, noting the twosome are coparenting. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything.”

Hmmmm… Which report do you believe? On a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Tristan lavished Khloé with an expensive diamond necklace and Khloe’s bestie Malika even revealed that she and her boo O.T. Genasis didn’t believe Khloé was truly done with her baby daddy.

There’s another theory too, according to US Weekly, friends were concerned that Tristan is more motivated by missing out on Khloé’s lifestyle and not so much HER.

“Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” the insider explained. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian. [She] doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan, [but she] encourages him to spend time with True.”

This sounds awfully confusing. Do you believe Khloé is hooking up with Tristan or is it strictly a co-parenting arrangement?